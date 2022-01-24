Daboll gets 2nd interview for Giants job

The Giants confirmed Monday that Daboll will meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is getting a second interview for the vacant New York Giants' coaching job even before some candidates have gotten a chance for a first meeting.

The Giants confirmed Monday that Daboll will meet with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and new general manager Joe Schoen on Tuesday at the team’s headquarters. Daboll was first interviewed on a video call on Friday, hours after Schoen, the former Bills assistant general manager, was hired by New York to replace Dave Gettleman.

Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was to be interviewed Monday.