McDermott disappointed with late-game 'execution' against Chiefs; no answer on coaching decisions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — We may never know why the Bills decided on a touchback on the final kickoff in regulation in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round loss to Kansas City, 42-36 in overtime.

After going ahead 36-33 with 13 seconds to go in the game on Josh Allen’s fourth touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis on the day, the Chiefs were able to quickly pick up 44 yards on two plays, setting up Harrison Butker’s 49-yard field goal with time expiring to send the game into overtime, where Kansas City ultimately won.

2 On Your Side’s Adam Benigni asked McDermott about the decision during his end of season interview on Tuesday morning, after he was asked the same question immediately after the game on Sunday night and would not comment.

A day and a half for the coach to process the game didn’t help provide any clarity.

“I’m still not going to get into the specifics on it.” McDermott said. "We didn’t execute… that’s really where I was after the game. That’s where I am now… We pride ourselves in detail. We pride ourselves in execution and being great in situational football, and we practice that tirelessly here.”

#Bills Sean McDermott: Wouldn't get into specifics on decision to kick away in the final 13-seconds. Says it was "execution" based and wouldn't say if there was a communication issue. @wgrz — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) January 25, 2022

McDermott said he was disappointed with the ‘execution’ with both the defense and the kickoff late in the game, but would not explain further - particularly, whether or not there was a communication issue in the decision.

He said the team had thought about taking penalties to eat up the clock after the kickoff, but ultimately tested their defense – and lost.

The Bills now head into the offseason where they'll once again try to build a roster around beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

"This whole offseason really was geared towards beating the Kansas City Chiefs," quarterback Josh Allen said on Monday. "We're close, but close doesn't cut it... We've gotta find a way to break that barrier."

McDermott said the Chiefs needed time to become the team to beat in the AFC, and he's confident Buffalo will get there.

"We gotta continue to stay hungry, work our tails off and prepare and handle things the right way," he said.