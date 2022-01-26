Brandon Beane has heartfelt message for Bills Mafia

Brandon Beane concluded this season's media sessions with a heartfelt message to Bills Mafia.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This was the first Wednesday in several months that we did not talk to the team and coaching staff about the opponent ahead.

Instead, with the Bills' season ending in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke with the media on Wednesday for over an hour in person.

Beane opened up his press conference by giving thanks to the Bills staff and players contribution to the season. But then he went into a heartfelt message directly to Bills Mafia.

"Our fans to Bills Mafia, I am sick to my stomach that we lost the other night, but I am so appreciative, our building is so appreciative. It's painful for people to show up to the airport at 3 in the morning, I don't know what the temperature was, but I wanted to hug them all," Beane said.

Brandon Beane's wife, Hayley, even took to social media to thank the fan base as well.

#BillsMafia y’all are just the best! So thankful. — MrsHayleyBeane (@beane_mrs) January 26, 2022

Beane went in-depth with his evaluation of several players on the roster and the type of season he thought that they had. He also talked about the important changes that need to be made in order to get over the Kansas City hurdle.

Obviously, if the Bills want to beat the Chiefs in the future, they need to bolster up the defense. Beane said he plans on looking within and outside of the organization in order to make the team the best that it can be.

He also mentioned that he does not see the Bills being big spenders in the offseason, meaning he's happy with the roster and doesn't feel the team needs to go out and trade or sign a big name free agent.

It remains to be seen what will happen over the next few months. Will the Bills lose coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier? How would Beane and head coach Sean McDermott replace them? Which players will walk and not resign?