Report: Blue Jays/Red Sox game possibly cancelled to protest social injustice

Passan adds that the teams are currently talking about not playing tonight and have offered one another support regardless of whether they decide to play or not.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox game from Sahlen Field in Buffalo tonight could possibly be cancelled, according to a report.

ESPN's MLB Insider, Jeff Passan, says that players from the Boston Red Sox have strongly considered not playing tonight's game against the Toronto Blue Jays to protest against social injustice.

Passan adds that the teams are currently talking about not playing tonight and have offered one another support regardless of whether they decide to play or not.

If tonight's game does get cancelled, the Blue Jays have a Friday and Saturday night home games against the Baltimore Oriole.