Tellez powers Jays past Red Sox

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rowdy Tellez drove in four runs with two homers and a double, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 9-1.

Vladimir Guererro Jr. hit a pair of doubles, including a three-run bouncer down the left field line which keyed a four-run seventh inning for Toronto (15-14).

Down to a three-man rotation, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo’s bid to go with what he called a “bullpen day” of relievers paid off in a game five Toronto pitchers combined to allow three hits, struck out seven and walked three.

Rookie right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (1-2) got the win.