Grichuk hits 3-run homer in 7th, Blue Jays beat Rays 6-4

After Cavan Biggio reached on catcher's interference, Grichuk gave Toronto a 5-3 lead with his seventh home run.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Randal Grichuk prepares to connect on a three-run home run off Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Aaron Loup during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Catching for the Rays is Mike Zunino. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning before later leaving with lower back tightness and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4. 

Reliever Aaron Loup replaced Edgar García with one on and one out. 

After Cavan Biggio reached on catcher's interference, Grichuk gave Toronto a 5-3 lead with his seventh home run. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, and Thomas Hatch worked two scoreless innings for the win. Tampa Bay got home runs from Yoshi Tsutsugo and Willy Adames. 

Oft-injured Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier was hit on the right foot by a pitch in the sixth and left after the seventh. 

