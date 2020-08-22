Blue Jays beat Rays in 10 innings, win 6th straight game

Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in a run during the 10th before Yandy Diaz recorded his his first career save.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. each drove in a run during the 10th inning to help the Toronto Blue Jays win their sixth consecutive game, 6-5 over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Biggio knocked in Brandon Drury from second to start the 10th with a double off Aaron Loup. Biggio went to third on a sacrifice bunt before Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly as the Blue Jays went up 6-4.

Yandy Diaz began the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single against Jordan Romano. The reliever got a grounder from Hunter Renfroe with two on for his first career save.