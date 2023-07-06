New skatepark opens in Ellicottville

“On behalf of SK8EVL, we can’t thank the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation enough for their support in this endeavor,” said Brenda Perks, SK8EVL lead advocate. “Their $100,000 donation turned into $200,000 because of The Skatepark Project and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s Built to Play matching grant program. Add to that all the support we have received from businesses and community members in Ellicottville, as well as support from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, and we now have a state-of-the-art facility that welcomes all ages, all skill levels, and most importantly, a safe space where our youth can be active, develop friendships and express themselves through the sport of skateboarding.”