New skatepark opens in Ellicottville

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After four years of fundraising, the Ellicottville Skatepark Committee has officially opened their new park to the general public.
The park took a year to build thanks to funds from the Village of Ellicottville, New Car Dealers of WNY, Tony Hawk Skatepark Project and Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation.
“On behalf of SK8EVL, we can’t thank the New Car Dealers of WNY Charitable Foundation enough for their support in this endeavor,” said Brenda Perks, SK8EVL lead advocate. “Their $100,000 donation turned into $200,000 because of The Skatepark Project and the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation’s Built to Play matching grant program. Add to that all the support we have received from businesses and community members in Ellicottville, as well as support from the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, and we now have a state-of-the-art facility that welcomes all ages, all skill levels, and most importantly, a safe space where our youth can be active, develop friendships and express themselves through the sport of skateboarding.”
Riders of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to check out this park, and its amazing recreational landscape.
Skate boards, BMX bikes, Roller skates, and more can all be used at this new recreational hub.
To learn more about the park, and upcoming events readers can checkout www.sk8evl.com