Enjoy the serene sites of Forest Lawn Cemetery

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The trolley tours are back at Forest Lawn, and the two- hour excursion are a great way to enjoy this gorgeous property during our great WNY summers. Kevin O'Neill took Daybreakers on a visit.

Located in the heart of Buffalo, Forest Lawn Cemetery stands as a serene testament to the city's rich history and natural beauty.

Established in 1849, this sprawling 269-acre cemetery serves as the final resting place for many notable figures, including President Millard Fillmore and musician Rick James.

With its meticulously manicured gardens, striking sculptures, and peaceful pathways, Forest Lawn offers visitors a tranquil space for reflection and remembrance.

Beyond its role as a burial ground, the cemetery hosts educational programs and community events, embracing its role as both a historical landmark and a vibrant gathering place for locals and tourists alike.