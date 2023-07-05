183rd Erie County Fair - August 9th-20th, 2023

The Best 12 Days of Summer are at the Erie Conty Fair! Opening Day is Ch. 2 Day on August 9th, Free Admission with canned food donation to benefit FeedMore WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for "The Best 12 Days of Summer" at the 183rd Erie County Fair, August 9th - August 20th, 2023. Opening Day is Ch. 2 Day on Wednesday, August 9th with FREE Admission with a donation of four or more canned of non-perishable food items to benefit FeedMore WNY. Gate Hours at the Erie County Fair are 11am - 10pm each day, Mid-Way hours are 12pm-11pm.

It's a summertime tradition in Western New York and this year's Erie County Fair will have all your Fair favorites! Admission tickets are available at ECFair.org. Adult admission tickets are $17 when purchased online (no additional fees) or $20 at the gate (credit/debit card only). Kids 12 & under receive free admission and The Fairgrounds parking lots offer free parking.

Admission specials include Firefighters Day, August 11th - free admission for Firefighters and auxiliary members (with proper ID). Tickets will be available online or at the gate. Firefighters will also receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverages, or rides.

Veterans Day will be August 13th with free admission for Veterans, Active Military, and auxiliary members (with proper ID). Tickets will be available online or at the gate. Veterans and Active Military will also receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverage, or rides.

The Fair will continue to host Sensory Hours on August 16th between 11am -2pm with Midway starting at 12pm. This is an opportunity for individuals with sensory or autism spectrum disorders to experience sensory-sensitive activities at the Fair. In addition, the Sensory Room is open throughout the 12 days of the Fair. The Sensory Room offers ambient sound, calming lights, weighted blankets, and sensory kits.

Admission to the Erie County Fair includes a variety of FREE entertainment throughout the grounds including:

Hear 50+ free live bands, 70+ free daily performances, learn about local agriculture at the livestock shows, Little Hands on the Farm, and the Agriculture Discovery Center.

2 On Your Side, WGRZ is proud to present nightly fireworks over the skies of the Erie County Fair. Each night of the Fair at 9:30, spectators will be dazzled by a pyrotechnic extravaganza produced by Skylighters of Western New York, The Erie County Fair & 2 On Your Side.

Don't forget to stop by 2 On Your Side Way - and spin the prize wheel to benefit Kids Escaping Drugs and Variety The Children’s Charity of Buffalo & Western New York.