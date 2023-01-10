Buffalo Zoo accepting submissions for its photo contest

There are two categories you can choose from, the "People's Choice" or "Zoomagination."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is holding a photo contest and wants to see your best photos taken at the zoo during 2022.

The Zoomagination category is only for photos taken during the Zoo's summer lights display.

Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights featured large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns in the interactive display. The event was popular enough that it was extended over the summer.

The winner will take home a $100 cash prize. Second and third place will also win a cash prize of $75 and $50 respectively.

The zoo is accepting entries until noon on Jan. 31. Voting will begin in February and last through the entire month.