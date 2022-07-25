Buffalo Zoo's 'Zoomagination' extended for 2 more weekends

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new event at the Buffalo Zoo has proved so popular it's being extended for two more weekends.
The Zoo says 'Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights' will now run through August 21.
Thursdays through Sundays, after the animals go to bed, the Zoo comes alive with color and lights from 6:30 - 10:30 p.m.
Sunday night's presentation was canceled due to the threat of severe weather. If you had tickets for July 24, they will be honored on any other night during Zoomagination. All you need to do is present that ticket at the Main Gate on the night you choose to attend. If you are not able to attend a different night and would like a refund, you are asked to call 716-837-3900.
Tickets for upcoming dates can be purchased here.