Buffalo Zoo announces the death of otter Daisy

Daisy was 17 and spent most of her life at the Buffalo Zoo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is mourning the loss of another animal. On Tuesday the zoo announced on Facebook the death of one of the North American river otters, Daisy.

Daisy recently spent time with Rascal, a 15-year-old male, in the Otter Creek exhibit.

She was born in February of 2002 at the Pittsburgh Zoo and moved to Buffalo in October of 2005. In 2014, she had one litter of kits, two of which are still alive and live at other zoos.

Daisy was under veterinary care when she died, but she did survive 5 years longer than the typical life expectancy of a North American river otter. According to the Buffalo Zoo, less than 2% of otters reach age 17.

The zoo says Rascal will be introduced to river otters Mindy and Poppy to spend time with them as appropriate.