Buffalo Zoo seeking donations after blizzard affected its income streams

Christmas time is the second most important season for revenue at the Zoo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is asking for your help after the blizzard shut-down one of their most important events of the year.

The annual display Zoo Lights has been canceled for the remainder of the year, which is having an impact on the Zoo's revenue stream.

On Friday, the Buffalo Zoo shared that an anonymous donor has pledged to match up to $3,000 in donations to their emergency response fund and they're hoping more people will donate.

"Our revenue streams have been hit pretty hard, end of the year around Christmas time with our light displays and our Christmas events is our second biggest revenue draw of the year, so second to the summertime when we bring in most of our revenue," Lisa Smith, interim president and CEO of the Buffalo Zoo said.

"So we do have an anonymous donor that's put up $3,000 as a match gift, so we're hoping people will donate to our emergency fund. even above and beyond our $3,000 match would be great."

Smith hopes that they get enough donations to improve their finances for the new year.