Sabres top pick Matthew Savoie 'feeling at home' already in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Day two of the Buffalo Sabres development camp is in the books, and as expected, another afternoon without Sabres top pick in last week's NHL Draftt, Matthew Savoie on the ice.

Savoie is still recovering from a shoulder injury from last season. However, he did meet the media Thursday. He says he feels his return to the ice is expected sooner than later.

"Yeah it's tough, always want to be on the ice as much as I can especially being in a camp like this, it's some people's first chance to see me play. I think I am really close to being back but unfortunately it was too soon." said Savoie.

#Sabres top pick Matthew Savoie says he’s about 1-2 weeks removed from taking full contact on his shoulder. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Fw0iYMq9qd — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) July 14, 2022

Only being a week removed from hearing his name called as the 9th selection in the 2022 NHL draft, Savoie says he feels at home already in Buffalo.

"From the first time I got here it has been nothing but positive energy from everyone, got some real good conversations in with some of the players, a couple of the guys reached out via text but meeting the whole coaching staff the management it has been good so far and definitely feel at home here."