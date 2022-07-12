Sabres keep winger Vinnie Hinostroza on one-year deal

His best game with the Sabres was on a national stage in the Tim Horton's Heritage Classic outdoor game, with two goals and an assist.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres will have winger Vinnie Hinostroza for another season, with Buffalo signing the 28-year-old to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

The 5-foot 10-inch, 177 pound forward will receive $1.7 million next year in Buffalo.

He had 13 goals and 12 assists for the Sabres in 62 games with the Sabres last season.

His best game with Buffalo was on a national stage in the Tim Horton's Heritage Classic outdoor game, with two goals and an assist in the Sabres' 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Hamilton, Ontario.

Buffalo picked him up from the Arizona Coyotes ahead of the 2021-2022 season.

He played 72 games with 16 goals and 23 assists the previous year in Arizona after two seasons with the University of Notre Dame.