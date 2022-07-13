Sabres sign goalie Eric Comrie and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin

With a ton of uncertainty between the pipes with Craig Anderson hitting the tail end of this career, the concerns of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen not being ready to man the ship as the Sabres number one goalie, it makes sense to add another goalie, although Comrie doesn't have a significant amount of NHL games under his belt since being drafted 59th overall in 2013, he should be able to step in as needed and given the opportunity to earn an expanded role on the team. Comrie had a good year in Winnipeg, going a 10-5-1 record with a .920 save percentage with that being said, the 27-year-old has only appeared in 28 career NHL games.