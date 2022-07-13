x
Sabres

Sabres re-sign Victor Olofsson to 2-year-deal

The Sabres are bringing back forward Victor Olofsson on a two year contract.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres left wing Victor Olofsson (71) is congratulated for his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Nashville Predators, Friday, April 1, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres announced that they have re-signed forward Victor Olofsson to a two year contract worth $4.75 million AAV.

Olofsson has shown a lot of promise early in his career having posted two 20 goal seasons and had a career high 49 points last season. 

The 26 year old was set to become a restricted free agent as he's heading into his fifth year in the league.

In total, Olofsson has 55 goals, 72 assists, and 127 points through 188 games in his career. Olofsson was picked 181st overall in the seventh round by Buffalo in the 2014 NHL Draft. 

   

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams talks after the NHL draft ends