Matt Murray heads to Maple Leafs after denying no-trade clause waive to Buffalo

The Buffalo Sabres were reportedly in talks to take Murray but were unable when he denied waiving a no trade clause in his contract.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Stanley Cup-winning goalie Matt Murray is headed to the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a 7th-round pick in 2024, with the Ottawa Senators getting future considerations in return.

The Buffalo Sabres were reportedly in talks to take Murray but were unable when he denied waiving a no-trade clause in his contract.

According to TSN's hockey insider Darren Dreger, the Sabres would have lucked out on taking Murray off of the Senators' hands after a lack of success.

"The deal between Ottawa and Buffalo would have included the Sens retaining salary and Buffalo flipping the 16th (overall) pick for the 7th (overall pick in the NHL Draft," Dreger posted to his Twitter account.

"We worked hard on a deal but players have the ability in their contract to make those decisions and we want players that want to be here," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said on Thursday at the NHL Draft.

Murray won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins, technically both as a rookie, in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 before the team traded in 2020 to Ottawa, where he struggled enough to be sent down to the American Hockey League.