The Sabres confirmed the signing on Sunday evening, putting a big exclamation point on the first weekend of the NHL's free agency period.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have made a splash in free agency.

According to TSN's Darren Dreger, forward Taylor Hall has signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres.

