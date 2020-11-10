Sabres sign Cody Eakin to 2-year contact

Eakin, 29, recorded five goals and 10 assists in 49 games last season for Vegas and Winnipeg. The deal has an average annual value of $2.25 million.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forward Cody Eakin signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Sabres, the team announced Sunday.

The deal has an average annual value of $2.25 million.

Eakin, 29, recorded five goals and 10 assists in 49 games last season for Vegas and Winnipeg. He played a vital role on penalty-kill units for the Golden Knights before he was traded to the Jets in February.

The 6-foot center's most prolific season came in 2018-19 with Vegas, when he finished with 22 goals and 41 points in 78 games.

On Saturday, Brandon Montour agreed to a new contact with the Buffalo Sabres prior to the arbitration deadline. The one-year contract carries a $3.85 million salary.

The Sabres also signed defenseman Matt Irwin, who most recently split this past season between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks.

Buffalo on Saturday also announced the signing of forward Tobias Rieder. The 27-year-old spent the entire 2019-20 NHL season with the Calgary Flames.