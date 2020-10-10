Reports: Johan Larsson to sign 2-year deal with Arizona Coyotes

Larsson would be the second player the Sabres lose during free agency. Wayne Simmonds on Friday signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Maple Leafs.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Johan Larsson will be moving on this offseason.

According to several reports, including Craig Morgan of the NHL Network and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Larsson will sign a two-year contract worth $1.4 million per season with the Arizona Coyotes.

Larsson, 28, has played all but one of his 393 games with the Sabres. He played one game with the Minnesota Wild in the 2012-13 season before joining Buffalo, where he totaled 38 goals and 59 assists in seven seasons.

Last year the 5-foot, 11-inch center finished with six goals and 12 assists in 62 games. His career-high for goals came in the 2015-16 season, when he finished with 10 in 74 games.

This will be 2x$1.4M for Larsson https://t.co/S9jfEoLHIm — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 10, 2020

Larsson would be the second player the Sabres lose during free agency. Wayne Simmonds on Friday signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs.