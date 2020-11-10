Montour agrees to 1-year contract with Sabres worth $3.85M

The 26-year-old defenseman had 5 goals and 13 assists in 54 games last season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Brandon Montour agreed to a new contact with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday prior to the arbitration headline.

The one-year contract carries a $3.85 million salary.

Montour, 26, had five goals and 13 assists in 54 games last season.

The year before that, the defenseman had three goals and seven assists in 20 games with the Sabres, who acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks in February of 2019.

The Sabres also signed defenseman Matt Irwin, who most recently split this past season between the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks.

Buffalo also announced the signing of forward Tobias Rieder. The 27-year-old spent the entire 2019-20 NHL season with the Calgary Flames.