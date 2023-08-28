Remembering RJ: The man behind the mic

Former and current Sabres' players and staff gathered to remember broadcast great Rick Jeanneret

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special tribute event dedicated to the life, legacy, and 51 year broadcasting career of former play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret took place in the Keybank Center on Sunday night.

Many hockey fans traveled to the arena with plenty of time prior to the event to pay a visit to the RJ memorial outside of the entrance and drop off letters, posters, flowers, photographs and of course a container or two of cookies to place right on the top shelf where mama hides them.

During the event, former and current broadcasters and alumni shared stories and memories in groups up on the stage making for a lot of smiles and laughter among the crowd. The anecdotes shared about RJ ranged from his intense and admirable work ethic to his character and most of all, Rick’s unapologetically authentic personality.

The night showed once again just what kind of impact Jeanneret left on the city of Buffalo, Western New York and the entire sport of hockey through his famous calls and passion for the game.

he man behind RJ’s very popular and famous “May Day” call and former Sabre, Brad May, said that it is only right that the arena filled with such laughter and smiles as they all reminisced on his legendary career.

“He doesn't want us to be unhappy and when you think of Rick, you can't be unhappy,” May said. “I mean this guy had a full life and he brought so much joy to all of us, so I think that he would be up there clapping for everybody else to move along.”

“‘It's great to think of me but let’s have a great time and have a great day,’ so I would think that that's what he would say to us,” May said.

At the end of each round table conversation, every person on stage would give a singular word to describe RJ and many responses had a very similar tone. "Perfect," "authentic," "genius," "brilliant," and “friend,” are just a few to really understand the gist.

Another special and final detail of the night was something hidden pretty close to the rafters where RJ’s name will hang forever. The press box, located all the way at the top of the arena, was completely dark and empty during the event. That is, of course, except for RJ’s booth which was lit up and beaming in Buffalo Sabres blue.