Sabres fans, Buffalo community remember Rick Jeanneret

Crowds flocked to KeyBank Center to honor the late Sabres play-by-play man.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How does one describe a man in a few words who always seemed to have the right ones?

That’s the question thousands entered KeyBank with Sunday night, as they gathered to honor the loss of a legend — Rick Jeanneret, who died 10 days ago at the age of 81.

“He’s the voice of my childhood,” said one fan Chris Jaskowiak. “He's someone who can be succeeded, but never replaced”

“It's been my whole life. I was born and raised by Rick Jennerrett,” Kim Kawalez, another fan, said.

A feeling of sadness overcame many when the news broke nearly two weeks ago, fueling those in attendance to add a personal touch to a memorial outside KeyBank to the memory of a man who touched them for years.

Kim Taylor was able to touch RJ the way that he touched her.

“When RJ announced that he had cancer, I had the shirt, and I had them put the numbers and Jeanneret on the back. And I said, ‘I'm gonna wear this before every game and I'm not gonna take it off until he's cancer-free,’” she said.

When the two met at a signing event, Jeanneret was left in a rare state — speechless.

“That's been 52 out of the 53 years in my life,” Taylor said. “You’ve got to show respect where it's due.”

But perhaps the best way to honor RJ is to let his words speak for themselves. Fans did that Sunday by reciting his memorable calls as they entered the arena.