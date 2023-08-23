'Remembering RJ' tribute event on Sunday at KeyBank Center

The Buffalo Sabres will be hosting a tribute event at KeyBank Center on Sunday for fans to attend and honor the late Rick Jeanneret.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hockey world continues to mourn and pay tribute to Rick Jeanneret, the legendary play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Sabres who passed away at age 81 on August 17 after a two-year battle with multi-organ failure.

To further honor the famous broadcaster, the Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday on their social media accounts that they will be hosting a "Remembering RJ" tribute night on Sunday, August 27 for fans to attend. Those unable to attend in person will also be able to stream the service on sabres.com.

The tribute event is open to the general public, and tickets for the event can be claimed at no cost on KeyBanks website. Tickets are on a first come first serve basis and there will be free parking available at the KeyBank Center ramp and surface lot.

Fans can gather at the arena when the doors open at 3:30pm for a night of memories, and more.

The Buffalo Sabres will honor the life and career of Rick Jeanneret on Sunday, August 27 at KeyBank Center with a... Posted by Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Alumni and broadcasters will be in attendance the event featuring roundtable conversations to share stories, and reminisce on the legacy RJ created during his time in Buffalo.

The team would also like to mention that out of respect for RJ and his family's wishes, a full memorial service will not be held.

People can visit the RJ display that is currently located in Alumni Plaza as it will remain in place through the weekend.