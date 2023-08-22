Remembering Sabres broadcasting legend Rick Jeanneret by celebrating his most iconic calls

The Buffalo Sabres continue to mourn the passing of broadcasting legend Rick Jeanneret.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The hockey world continues to mourn and pay tribute to Rick Jeanneret, the legendary play-by-play announcer for the Buffalo Sabres who passed away at age 81 on August 17 after a two-year battle with multi-organ failure.

Jeanneret spent more than 50 years broadcasting Buffalo games, and made an impact on fans from all over the NHL.

Part of what made him special was his deep love for and knowledge of the game.

"He would only have the lineup sheet with the names enlarged," said Joe DiBiase of Locked on NHL. "That's all he wanted, that's all he needed. Wherever he went, he had to have a hockey game on."

Gil Martin worked with Jeanneret in the past as a statistician for New York Islanders games, saying he "was so easy to work with and so easy to talk to as a hockey fan."

"Iconic. Electric. Legendary. These are just some of the adjectives that have been used to describe former Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret, who passed away Thursday (August 17) at the age of 81," wrote the Sabres.

"Although words can't fully describe what he meant to the organization, its fans and hockey enthusiasts across the globe, everyone can agree that his words and voice will play in our minds forever. "

This is probably Jeanneret's most iconic call:

DiBiase added his personal favorite call was from 2013 when Sabres defenseman Brian Campbell levied a massive hit - fittingly - on RJ Umberger of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Sabres honored Jeanneret during his final season on the mic by raising a banner bearing his name to the arena rafters.