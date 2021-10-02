No new players added to COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, after Sabres return to practice

The Buffalo Sabres returned to the ice for practice on Tuesday after being shut down for eight days, due to COVID-19 issues.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres were back on the ice for practice Tuesday, after their season was shut down last Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues.

The NHL has now postponed six of the Sabres games, following two games with the New Jersey Devils the weekend before the shutdown.

The Devils had players in COVID protocol heading into the first of two games, the number increased before the second game.

"From the information that was presented Saturday, the comfort was there that we should move forward to play the game. On Sunday, I can't really say, from my standpoint. I didn't have any information anything had changed," Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said, when asked about if the Sabres should have played the second game of the weekend series.

Even with nine Sabres players in protocol list before Tuesday's practice, doctors gave Adams the green light to move forward.

"Based on the science and based on the contact tracing... they were comfortable," Adams said about the doctors advice.

"We could have practiced last night even, but we felt like 'let's give this one more day.'"

No players were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol when the league released the list of players on Tuesday evening, after the Sabres' practice.

Head Coach Ralph Krueger was also absent after testing positive for the virus on Thursday, with assistant Steve Smith taking over at practice. Adams said Krueger is symptomatic and in good care, but wouldn't discuss any coaching solutions should he miss any games moving forward.