Sabres back to practice Tuesday, day after ninth player put in NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

Tuesday will be the Sabres first practice in eight days, after dealing with COVID-19 issues and postponing this week's games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres will practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the previous Monday, following nine players being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol in the past eight days and Head Coach Ralph Krueger testing positive for the virus.

The team's practice needed to be cleared by medical professionals before moving forward Tuesday, a day after the Sabres two games against Washington, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, were postponed. The Sabres already had four games postponed since last Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues.