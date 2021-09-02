x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Sabres back to practice Tuesday, day after ninth player put in NHL's COVID-19 Protocol

Tuesday will be the Sabres first practice in eight days, after dealing with COVID-19 issues and postponing this week's games.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres will practice  Tuesday afternoon for the first time since the previous Monday, following nine players being placed in the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol in the past eight days and Head Coach Ralph Krueger testing positive for the virus.

The team's practice needed to be cleared by medical professionals before moving forward Tuesday, a day after the Sabres two games against Washington, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, were postponed. The  Sabres already had four games postponed since last Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues.

For now, the Sabres will not play until at least next Monday, when they are scheduled to host the New York Islanders.

Related Articles