Buffalo Sabres return to practice; Head coach Ralph Krueger symptomatic

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams spoke to the media for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak within the franchise and as the team returned to practice.

The Buffalo Sabres returned to the ice Tuesday afternoon.

It's fair to say not much has returned to normal.

The organization received medical clearance to return to the facility and to practice based on what GM Kevyn Adams described as lengthy conversations with medical professionals over the past week At least ten members of the organization entered the NHL COVID protocol.

"Unfortunately we had a number of players and staff that are on the COVID protocol list. Some are symptomatic. Some are asymptomatic. I can't get into any of the details on that as many of you know."

Adams did say that head coach Ralph Krueger is symptomatic, but wouldn't go into further detail, and couldn't give a time frame for his return to the bench.

"Ralph is symptomatic. I've talked to him multiple times every day. I feel very comfortable that he's being looked after from our doctors and trainers. We'll have to see where we go from here."

Krueger is 61-years old, and in his second season as the Sabres head coach. Adams says he's not sure if he'll be behind the bench, assuming the team returns to action Monday against the Islanders.

"We're all making sure we're doing everything we can to keep each other safe. Ralph Krueger is being looked after and we want to start with that. If he's where we need him to be and he's able to get out of the protocols and be back than he will be and if he's not, the doctors are going to decide when and where that happens... we'll adjust."

The Sabres cases occurred after last weekend's two-game series with the New Jersey Devils in Buffalo. Games took place Saturday and Sunday. As of last Friday, New Jersey had five players in the NHL COVID protocol. Adams says he had a conversation at that point with NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

"You know I asked some questions around where exactly the situation was with New Jersey and where we were at with that and based on the information that he was given, the games were decided to be played. Or the game on Saturday was decided to be played."

The Devils added forward Kyle Palmieri to the protocol after he played Saturday, making him the sixth New Jersey player in protocol. The Sabres and Devils then played again Sunday afternoon.

"On Sunday I can't really say from my standpoint, I didn't have any information. Nothing had changed that I was aware of."

The Sabres currently have nine players and Krueger listed in protocol, and their home games that were originally scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday against Washington have been postponed. That brings the total number of Sabres games postponed to six, after a total of four road games against the Islanders and Bruins were postponed last week.

Adams says he's had no conversations with the league about the schedule being reduced from 56 games as a result of the postponements.

Adams says he thinks the players feel safe moving forward.

"I believe the spirit of our group is really, really good right now. They're certainly worried and care about the the players that potentially, like I said earlier, could be symptomatic. They wonder and they're hoping and are checking in with them.... The spirit of the group is really strong right now and I sense a relief to be back our building, and I also sense an opportunity for this group to pull together...and say OK this happened, it's unfortunate, but we're going to rally together."