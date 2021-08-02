NHL postpones two more Sabres games for COVID-19 Protocols

The Buffalo Sabres will have two more games postponed, Thursday and Saturday against Washington.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres will have to postpone two more games, due to the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol, the league announced Monday.

The Sabres two games against Washington, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, will now be pushed back, after the Sabres already had four games postponed since last Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues.

The Sabres added their ninth player to the league's COVID-19 Protocol list on Monday, in defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, and head coach Ralph Krueger tested positive on Thursday. The Sabres have added a new player to the list in six of the past seven days.

The league also postponed three more games for the New Jersey Devils, who played the Sabres played immediately before their season was put on pause, and the Minnesota Wild.

"A decision on the three teams’ resumption of practice and game play will be made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Clubs’ medical groups in the coming days," the league said in an announcement Monday.

All three organizations have, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies."