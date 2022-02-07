Sabres release 2022-2023 regular season schedule

Buffalo will open the season hosting the Ottawa Senators Senators at KeyBank Center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres will kick off the 2022-2023 regular season with back-to-back home games, hosting Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 13 and Florida two days later, with former Sabre Sam Reinhart making his second trip back to Buffalo with the Panthers that Saturday.

Buffalo will immediately dive into a four-game west coast road trip in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25 before returning home to host Montreal, Chicago, Detroit and Pittsburgh from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

After a rocky return to Buffalo back in March, another Sabres trade chip, Jack Eichel, will play his second game at KeyBank Center in a Vegas Golden Knights' sweater on Nov. 10.

The Sabres will also play at Vegas on Dec. 19.

Buffalo will host the reigning Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 1 before the two teams meet again on the road two weeks later on Dec. 15.

