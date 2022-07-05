x
Sabres

Former Sabre Mike Grier becomes NHL's first Black General Manager

Grier scored four game-winning goals for Buffalo in he 2005-06 season on the Sabres' run to the Eastern Conference Final.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Sabres' Michael Grier is shown during NHL hockey practice in Buffalo, N.Y., Tuesday, April 13, 2010. The San Jose Sharks have hired longtime NHL forward Mike Grier to become the first Black general manager in NHL history. Grier fills the spot that opened when Doug Wilson stepped away for health reasons earlier this year in a barrier-breaking move for the league on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Former Buffalo Sabres winger Mike Grier is officially the first Black general manger in the National Hockey League, after the San Jose Sharks announced their hiring on Tuesday afternoon.

"Hi Sharks fans, it's Mike Grier. I'm your new GM," he said in a video posted to the team's Twitter account.

"(I'm) Really excited to get to work and be back in the Bay Area. I know there's been lots of ups and downs, but I'm ready to work hard and get at it and get this things back on the track. We're gonna start winning some games in the Shark Tank and get it going again. See ya soon."

Grier played with the Sabres in 2003-04, 2005-06, then returned to the team in 2009 until his retirement in 2011.

The 47-year-old also played with the Sharks, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals.

His brother, Chris, has been the Miami Dolphins general manager since 2016.

