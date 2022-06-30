Buffalo Sabres sign goalie Craig Anderson to one-year contract

Anderson, who is 41 years old, joined the team last year to help guide the team's young players and bring a "calming presence" in the net.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday that they have signed goalie Craig Anderson to a one-year contract with a base salary of $1.5 million.

Anderson, who is 41 years old, joined the team last year to help guide the team's young players and bring a "calming presence" in the net.

"He gave us a chance to win when he was in the net," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said Tuesday during a conversation on WGR 550. "He played well, and he also gave our team confidence. When you look at our young D corps, just that kind of mentorship that he showed I think really went a long way for some of our defensemen."

Anderson said in an article on the Buffalo Sabres' website that last season was one of the most fun seasons he's ever had.

"I think it's one of the most fun seasons I've ever had and one that I felt, coming to the rink, you enjoyed getting up in the morning," Anderson said. "You enjoyed going to the rink, you enjoyed sitting there and having a coffee and hanging out with the guys before practice, after practice. It didn't matter.

"Guys just wanted to be around each other and that's something special here that Kevyn and (coach) Donny (Granato), it starts from the top. They've built that and it's resonated through the group."

For the 2021-22 season, he had a 17 wins, 12 losses and two ties with a .897 save percentage in 31 starts. He missed three months of the season due to injury.