BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres signed defenseman Joseph Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 on Friday.

The Youngstown native was traded to the Sabres organization in December of 2022 from the Dallas Stars in exchange for defenseman Oksari Laaksonen.

Cecconi played for the Junior Sabres before playing in college at the University of Michigan. Dallas drafted him in the fifth-round back in 2015 and he had been with the AHL Texas Stars since the 2018-19 season.

After being traded into the Sabres organization, Cecconi played a big role in the Rochester Americans postseason run tallying five points in 14 games in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.