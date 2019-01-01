WATCH LIVE
76
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Weather Summary: 76 degrees
buffalo sabres

Buffalo Sabres trade draft pick to NY Rangers for Jimmy Vesey
The Sabres traded a third-round draft pick in 2021 to the New York Rangers for forward Jimmy Vesey.
2 hours ago

Possible options for Sabres heading into free agency
A closer look at Sabres cap situation heading into free agency
Sabres wrap development camp, look toward fall
Sabres' Dylan Cozens injures thumb at development camp
Forward Brett Murray isn't sure what the future holds for him but he does bring the kind of size the Sabres could use.
Tage Thompson looks to take next step
Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast
International Olympic committee to change process of Olympic bid races, host elections
Hanna Hall: 'I struggle with mental illness every day'
Hanna Hall: 'I struggle with mental illness every day'
The University at Buffalo women's basketball guard reveals her battle with anorexia.
West Seneca East Falls Shorts in Title Game, 21-14
West Seneca East Falls Shorts in Title Game, 21-14
The high school football season for West Seneca East ended in heart breaking fashion as the Trojans dropped a 21-14 decision to Cornwall in the Class A Championship game.
Bills to practice with Panthers in Carolina
Bills to practice with Panthers in Carolina
Bills, Panthers to have joint practices before Carolina preseason game
Logano Wins Cup Championship
Logano Wins Cup Championship
Joey Logano has won his first Cup Series championship, passing defending champion Martin Truex Jr. after the final restart and then driving away from the field.
PHOTO GALLERY: Sabres Reveal New Food Options
PHOTOS: Buffalo Sabres hit the ice for training camp
Photos: Sabres blank Canucks 4-0
Photos: Sabres defeat Oilers 5-0
Photos: Kyle Okposo
Photographs From the Sabres Loss to Toronto
Cedar Point closes Valravn after roller coaster trains ‘bump’
Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison without parole for kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Beth Chapman, wife of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' placed in a medically-induced coma
Dairy Queen to celebrate summer with free ice cream
She Missed Curfew. Her Mom Used a Tracking App and Found Her Pinned Under Her Car, Down an Embankment.
'She thought she was going to die,' says husband of hiker who spun during helicopter rescue
