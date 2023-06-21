Sabres preseason schedule released

The Buffalo Sabres announced Wednesday that they will play seven preseason games at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Three of the seven games will be played at the KeyBank Center and one will be held in St. Thomas, Ontario as part of a Kraft Hockeyville contest and celebration.

The Sabres will open up the schedule with an away game in Washington on September 24 before the first home matchup of the series against the Bruins on September 26.

The official 7-game preseason slate is listed below: