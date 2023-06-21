Sabres preseason schedule released

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced on Wednesday that they will play seven preseason games at the start of the 2023-24 season.
Three of the seven games will be played at the KeyBank Center and one will be held in St. Thomas, Ontario as part of a Kraft Hockeyville contest and celebration.
The Sabres will open up the schedule with an away game in Washington on September 24 before the first home matchup of the series against the Bruins on September 26.
The official 7-game preseason slate is listed below:
- Sunday, September 24: Buffalo at Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena (2 p.m.)
- Tuesday, September 26: Boston Bruins at Buffalo at KeyBank Center (7 p.m.)
- Wednesday, September 27: Buffalo vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at Joe Thornton Community Centre (TBA - Kraft Hockeyville game)
- Thursday, September 28: Buffalo at Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, September 30: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo at KeyBank Center (3 p.m.)
- Wednesday, October 4: Buffalo at Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena (7 p.m.)
- Friday, October 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo at KeyBank Center (7 p.m.)