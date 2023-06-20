x
Sabres

Sabres sign Girgensons to one-year deal

The ten-year veteran forward chooses to stay in Buffalo rather than hit the open market.
Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons plays during an NHL hockey game, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres veteran forward Zemgus Girgensons has signed a one-year contract worth $2.5-million the team announced on Tuesday. 

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams had made it clear he wanted Girgensons back.  The fact that Girgensons agreed to sign a one-year contract rather than hit the open market suggests he very much wanted to return. 

He's a leader, and one of the toughest, most physical players on the team, continuing to earn the respect of a young and talented Sabres roster. 

Girgensons had ten goals and eight assists over 80-games this past season. 

He was a first round pick for Buffalo in the 2012 entry draft. 

