Sabres sign Girgensons to one-year deal

The ten-year veteran forward chooses to stay in Buffalo rather than hit the open market.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres veteran forward Zemgus Girgensons has signed a one-year contract worth $2.5-million the team announced on Tuesday.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams had made it clear he wanted Girgensons back. The fact that Girgensons agreed to sign a one-year contract rather than hit the open market suggests he very much wanted to return.

He's a leader, and one of the toughest, most physical players on the team, continuing to earn the respect of a young and talented Sabres roster.

Girgensons had ten goals and eight assists over 80-games this past season.

He was a first round pick for Buffalo in the 2012 entry draft.