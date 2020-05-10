Report: Bills OC Brian Daboll candidate for Texans head coach job

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is among the candidates to fill the head coach vacancy for the Texans.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following a 0-4 start to the season, the Houston Texans fired head coach Bill O'Brian on Monday, he also served as the team's general manager.

O'Brian had a 52-48 record as the head coach of the Texans since 2014 and took the team to two AFC Divisional games.

According to a reporter who covers the team for the Houston Chronicle, current Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is among the candidates to fill the head coach vacancy for the Texans.

Daboll has been given a lot of credit recently for the improved offense on the field and the development of quarterback Josh Allen.

The report also states that former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, is also a candidate for the position.