Jackpot: Bills remain undefeated, top Raiders in Vegas

Buffalo starts the season 4-0, and lead the AFC East a quarter of the way into the season.

LAS VEGAS — Josh Allen completed 24 of 34 passes for 288 yards, threw for two touchdowns, and rushed for another to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 30-23 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Las Vegas (2-2) lost its second straight game; this marked the Raiders’ first loss inside the shiny new $2 billion Allegiant Stadium.

Up next for the Bills is a game next Sunday with the Tennessee Titans, who are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that is now up to 20 cases, which includes 18 positive tests since Tuesday.