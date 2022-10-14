Deadline to finalize new Bills stadium deal will be extended

Poloncarz says negotiations on a project of this size were always going to take time. Officials believe a stadium groundbreaking will still be on track for 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke Friday about the progress being made on a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

The county, the state, and the Bills released a brief joint statement on the negotiations. The initial deadline to finalize the deal was this weekend, but all three parties agreed to extend that deadline another 30 days.

Poloncarz says negotiations on a project of this size were always going to take time to work out.

"It's complicated. I never thought that this was going to come very quickly. I thought this was going to take time, because they're very complicated agreements," Poloncarz said Friday.

"I can tell you, every day I get updates directly from our counsel and see the new versions that are coming back and forth on different documents, and then we offer our comments and send those on to the state and the Bills for their comments. That happens every day, so we're progressing."

The team, the county, and the state all believe groundbreaking on a new stadium will still be on track for next year.