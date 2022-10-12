NFL stadiums go green. Will Buffalo’s?

The builders of pro sports venues have embraced green design standards, helping to save both money and the environment. The Bills are mum about their intentions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — When it rains in Seattle — which it does just about every other day — the water landing on the roof of Climate Pledge Arena is collected and used by Zambonis to make ice for the hockey team.

That ice is actually smoother to skate on than municipal water used in most hockey rinks.

In Atlanta, when Falcons fans buy beer or pop and recycle the can, Mercedes-Benz Stadium cashes in the aluminum and uses the money to build new houses through Habitat for Humanity.

Will the Buffalo Bills follow suit? Could Josh Allen take the field in 2026 in a sustainable or even net-zero stadium?