Seahawks rule out running backs Carson, Hyde for Bills game

RENTON, Wash — The Seattle Seahawks will be without their top two running backs for the second straight week.

Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde have been ruled out for Sunday's game at Buffalo. Carson continues to be bothered by a foot sprain, while Hyde is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Hyde’s status was in doubt from the start of the week, but Seattle was hopeful Carson would practice late in the week and have a chance to play.