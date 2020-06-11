Milano, Morse ruled out for Sunday's game against Seahawks

The Bills are 6-2 and are hold first place in the AFC East Division following their week 8 win against the New England Patriots.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Buffalo Bills prepare for a big battle against Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks, the team has ruled out key players ahead of Sunday.

Appearing on sports radio WGR 550, Bills head coach Sean McDermott reported center Mitch Morse, linebacker Matt Milano, running back Taiwan Jones and cornerback Josh Norman will not play on Sunday.

The Bills are 6-2 and are hold first place in the AFC East Division following their week 8 win against the New England Patriots.

The Seattle Seahawks are 6-1 and also hold first place in their division, NFC West.

The game is home for the Bills. Kickoff is 1 p.m.