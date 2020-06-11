Governor Cuomo says it would be 'reckless' to allow fans inside Bills Stadium

The Governor mentioned that Erie County has the highest infection rate in the region and Orchard Park, where the Bills play, are problems in the county.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If there was any hope left in Bills fans that you might be able to attend a game this season, it's not looking good based off of the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday during a conference call.

During the call, Governor Cuomo mentioned that the Western New York region is a problem, specifically calling out Erie County and Orchard Park.

"Given the dramatic increase seen in Erie County, it would be reckless from a public health point of view to open the stadium at this time, which I find disappointing," Cuomo said.

The Governor mentioned that Erie County has the highest infection rate in the region and stated that Buffalo, Hamburg, Tonawanda and Orchard Park, where the Bills play, are problems in the county.

Cuomo also announced health officials will study the data over the weekend and talk with local elected officials to find out what's going on, so they can design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive. They will make an announcement on Monday about their findings.

