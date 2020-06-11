x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Bills

Governor Cuomo says it would be 'reckless' to allow fans inside Bills Stadium

The Governor mentioned that Erie County has the highest infection rate in the region and Orchard Park, where the Bills play, are problems in the county.
Credit: AP
The Buffalo Bills play the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game at a nearly empty Bills Stadium Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If there was any hope left in Bills fans that you might be able to attend a game this season, it's not looking good based off of the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in Erie County.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday during a conference call.

During the call, Governor Cuomo mentioned that the Western New York region is a problem, specifically calling out Erie County and Orchard Park.

"Given the dramatic increase seen in Erie County, it would be reckless from a public health point of view to open the stadium at this time, which I find disappointing," Cuomo said.

The Governor mentioned that Erie County has the highest infection rate in the region and stated that Buffalo, Hamburg, Tonawanda and Orchard Park, where the Bills play, are problems in the county.

Cuomo also announced health officials will study the data over the weekend and talk with local elected officials to find out what's going on, so they can design a micro-cluster strategy that is responsive. They will make an announcement on Monday about their findings. 

MORE INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND HERE:
Gov. Cuomo: WNY is a problem; Will discuss micro-cluster strategy for Erie County
Health officials will meet with local officials to discuss a micro-cluster strategy to bring the infection rate down. BUFFALO, N.Y. - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on a conference call late Friday morning.
wgrz.com |Nov 06, 2020

Related Articles