McDermott happy to have Phillips and Lawson back with Bills

Bills defensive linemen Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips plan to pick up right where they left off.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Bills have been trying to figure out the Super Bowl puzzle, I don't think anyone is against the moves that we have seen general manager Brandon Beane make this offseason. Why would they be?

Among the major spotlight deals of signing Von Miller and drafting Kaiir Elam is the return of Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips to the defensive line. It's a move that head coach Sean McDermott says he's very happy the organization was able to pull off.

"There's not a quiet day in the building with Jordan and Shaq, and I would add Tim Settle to that group. But that makes it fun. There's a lot of good energy out there. A little bit of trash talking yesterday. As long as it's kept within the fence, it's healthy for us, and the guys respond to it, and it keeps things fun this time of the year. It's good when guys go elsewhere and want to comeback," McDermott said.

Phillips was asked about how it feels to be back in Orchard Park with a Bills uniform on, "From the first time I was here, I was kind of the young guy. It's weird now, because now I'm kind of the old guy. I'm trying to spread the knowledge of what I do have. But our guys in our room, the ability we have is just unreal."

Phillips also added that "it's like I never left."

Chemistry sounds like it could be near or at an all-time high as the Bills get set for a super bowl expectation season.

The Bills are back on the field on Tuesday for Week 2 of OTAs.