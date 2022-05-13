Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp kicks off in Orchard Park

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up day one of rookie minicamp on Friday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A Super Bowl expectation season meets day one of Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp in Orchard Park.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Friday that he spoke to the players in the morning and reiterated that this is a process that won't come quick.

"I told the team nobody is going to make the team based off this practice alone, so let's just get out there and know where you are supposed to be and be there. Put one foot in front of another and put the boulders of what the system is supposed to look like and their jobs in the system," McDermott said.

We know first round pick Kaiir Elam will of course make the roster, but he's playing for much more than just a roster spot, but the starting position opposite of Tre'Davious White. Elam said Friday that he feels no pressure.

"No, no pressure. Football is football, I go out there and listen to my coaches, make plays and have fun at the end of the day. Help the team, help this team win and stay available," Elam said.

First look at Bills first round pick Kaiir Elam at rookie camp. #BillsMafia @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/ODFxzGBLSA — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) May 13, 2022

Bills fifth round pick, wide receiver Khalil Shakir out of Boise State is another name to keep an eye on as many expect him to be able to step into a position similar to what Cole Beasley produced here in Buffalo over the past few years. Right now, he's just focused on making an impact and then building from there.

"I think it's about going out there and working hard, when you are working hard it is not doing too much, not being extra putting guys in jeopardy things like that, but if you go out there and put your head down and work hard you can't go wrong," Shakir said.