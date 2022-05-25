Von Miller making his presence known at Bills OTA's

Von Miller has officially traded in the bright lights of Southern California, and has already made his presence known in Orchard Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After trading in the bright lights of Southern California, Von Miller hit the field for OTA's as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Miller looked comfortable on the field, he was even coaching some of the younger players. It's clear, after speaking to the team, his presence has been felt all over the organization in a very short period of time.

Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau said, "You all know his resume, but yeah it's great he is helping us out already, first day out in OTA's and I already learned good nuggets from him."

Veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips said, "He is a two time super bowl champion, super bowl MVP, whatever he says you listen to it. He has a lot of leadership and he also works hard, so it's easy to do. It's not like you can say anything bad about him. Whatever he says he has been there and done it, he is the best of the best."

Bills tackle Dion Dawkins added on to the praise of Miller, "He has every accolade, he has maxed out every deal, he is that guy. Von can play any position on the defense, my first impression of him wearing the same jerseys, is outstanding, or thankful."