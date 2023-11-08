Bills stadium parking to become a big problem for RVs, campers

With the new Bills stadium construction now underway, it took the parking lot away from fans who camp over the weekend.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of fans are expected to cheer on the beloved Bills this weekend for their first preseason game against the Colts.

You know how they say getting there is half the fun, but finding a parking spot for RV and Campers could be a challenge. However, if you're like Loretta Switzer and her husband, the early bird catches the worm.

"We come up the day before, stay for the game and not have to worry about driving afterward," says Switzer.

Until 2026, parking for the Buffalo Bills football games will be limited. But not for Loretta Switzer and her husband, who got there early Friday morning.

"Hey, you got to get here early if you want a parking spot," Switzer says.

Right across from the old Buffalo Bills stadium, construction is underway on the new one. The new stadium construction site is where RVs and campers would usually park for the weekend. But with that option gone, people are resorting to privately owned lots like the one behind Danny's restaurant.

"If we can fit them in, we'll accommodate them. I have lots of regulars park here every year, so it's hard for me to take anybody else," says Mark Ebeling, owner of Danny's.

And that's also the same for Hammer's, which smaller vehicles typically flock to.

"If anybody really wants to park, there's space out there. Just that it's a little bit farther away from the stadium," says Eric Matwijow, Owner of Hammer's.

They say they aren't too fond of allowing campers to park in their lots because they say that some RVs used to create a lot of trash every game.

There's also going to be traffic from the Erie County Fair nearby.

Here's what you need to know about the traffic patterns around the stadium.

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lot 2-Preferred is accessible from Bills’ Drive and Rte. 20a;

Lot 2-ADA is accessible from Abbot Road north of 20a;

Lot 6-Preferred is accessible from Rte. 20;

Lot 6-ADA is accessible from Rte. 20 and Abbott Rd. south of Rte. 20..

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Fans are asked to be patient and review Highmark Stadium's maps to locate the best lot to park in for the game.

Stadium Lots