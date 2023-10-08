Buffalo Bills preseason game and Erie County Fair traffic for Saturday

The Buffalo Bills play the Colts Saturday in a preseason game, and here's what people traveling to the stadium should know.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be playing against the Colts on Saturday, and Erie County Sheriff's Office has released information on what fans should know before traveling to the stadium.

In addition to the Bills' game day traffic on the roadways, there will also be increased traffic due to the Erie County Fair.

Here's what you need to know about the traffic patterns around the stadium.

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lot 2-Preferred is accessible from Bills’ Drive and Rte. 20a;

Lot 2-ADA is accessible from Abbot Road north of 20a;

Lot 6-Preferred is accessible from Rte. 20;

Lot 6-ADA is accessible from Rte. 20 and Abbott Rd. south of Rte. 20..

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Fans are asked to be patient, and review Highmark Stadium's maps to locate the best lot to park in for the game.

Stadium Lots

Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 3, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA, and 7;

The Bus and Limo Lot is moved to the stadium's north side along Rte. 20;

All stadium lots open at 9:00 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety;

Parking will also be a bit tricky with construction of the new Bills stadium across the street. It's an area where many people have parked and tailgated in past seasons.

Orchard Park Police chief Patrick Fitzgerald told 2 On Your Side, "as far as the traffic patterns go, you know, there really are no changes that we're going to be instituting for this this game. Our recommendation is to have a destination in mind as far as where you're planning on parking and how you want to get there."

There will be more parking on the west side the ECC complex than in the past, according to the chief.

"There will be for this game more parking on the west side of the ECC complex than what we've had in the past. For those that have parked around the ECC buildings, you know, typically they would walk eastbound right up the middle driveway and come out just in front of the stadium due to the construction site and the fencing, that's no longer an option," Fitzgerald said.

If you park on the west side of ECC, you will have to walk up to Southwestern Boulevard or down to Big Tree Road in order to get to Abbott.

The best advice from police is to remember "It's going to be busy in the Southtowns. Whether traveling to the fair or traveling to the game, it's going to be congested. We just recommend leaving early, giving yourself plenty of time and being patient, being patient with each other."